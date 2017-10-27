15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Go ahead for 100 million euro office complex and public square areas at Galway Docks

By GBFM News
October 27, 2017

Time posted: 6:50 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The 100 million euro office complex and public square area planned for Galway Docks in the city centre has been given the go ahead.

News of this very significant 26 thousand square metres development for Galway was revealed first here on Galway Bay fm on FYI Galway this evening, with the announcement that the city council had granted planning permission.

The building of the complex across Dock Road, Queen Street and Bothar na Long by Gerry Barret’s company Edward Capital will create 500 construction jobs, and will house 2,600 employees on completion.

It will also provide public squares and a multipurpose auditorium for cultural use which may incorporate sliding doors and walls opening out to the Docks and Galway Bay.

It’s envisaged these spaces could be used for pop-up markets, performances and outdoor cinema screenings and the entire complex will be known as Bonham Quay.

Fianna Fáil councillor and businessman, and former Mayor Michael Crowe says this is one of the biggest developments for Galway in a decade.

Gerry Barrett, Chief Executive,Edward Group – in a statement to Galway Bay fm news – says the creation of a new urban quarter will stimulate significant employment in Galway city and its environs and will have a ripple impact in the broader national economy.

He added his company will work diligently with all their neighbours, CIE and the Galway Harbour Company, together with the City Council, to deliver a scheme that compliments Galway’s future ambitions.

International architect-led design practice BDP, who design and deliver many major workplace schemes across Ireland, the UK and internationally for clients such as Google, are to lead this Galway city development.

