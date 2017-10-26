GMIT Student Is Young Driver Of The Month For September

Jack Byrne from Tinahely has been selected as the Young Racing Driver of the Month for September. The 20 year-old Wicklow driver finished in third and fourth places in his races at the Leinster Trophy meeting at Mondello Park to extend his run of podium positions during the season.

Combined with his earlier results, this leaves him finishing third in the final points table in the Crowne Plaza Dundalk Formula Vee Championship, only losing out on runner up spot on a tie-break.

Jack started racing in 2013, at the age of 16, and has concentrated on the Vee class, although he has also driven a Peugeot 205 and a Fiat Punto in Future Classics races. He is currently driving a Luke O’Hara prepared LOH Sheane, and will probably continue in Formula Vee for 2018.

His sponsor is his father’s business, Abbeylawn Garden Products of Tinahely. Jack is currently in year three of a four year course in Design & Communication Graphics Teaching and Woodwork at GMIT in Galway.

Having been selected as the final Driver of the Month for the 2017 season, Jack is now a contender for the prestigious Motorsport Ireland Young Racing Driver of the Year Award, the historic Sexton Trophy, and funding to the value of €50,000. This award is presented annually and is supported by Sport Ireland (formerly the Irish Sports Council) and Motorsport Ireland.