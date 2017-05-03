15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

GMIT refuses to comment on transfer of staff from Mayo to Galway

By GBFM News
May 3, 2017

Time posted: 5:28 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – GMIT is refusing to comment on speculation that it’s to transfer staff from its Castlebar campus to Galway.

It follows reports that following a reduction in the number of courses offered at the Mayo campus, some staff were to be transferred to GMIT’s Dublin Road college.

The matter was discussed by Mayo County Council this week where it was revealed that some GMIT Castlebar staff have already been offered posts in Galway.

In a statement to FYI Galway, GMIT says it’s not appropriate for the institute to comment while discussions on ‘reassignment of work’ at Castlebar are ongoing.

