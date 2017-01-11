15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

food-news

GMIT receives funding for major food innovation project

By GBFM News
January 11, 2017

Time posted: 4:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – GMIT has been awarded EU funding for a unique project which aims to build food innovation and entrepreneurship-focused rural communities and economies in the west of Ireland.

‘Creating Entrepreneurs in Food’ will receive over 220 thousand euro from the European Erasmus Key Action fund.

The project will be led by Dr Lisa Ryan and Maria McDonagh of the GMIT Department of Natural Sciences, School of Science & Computing.

They will lead a consortium of academic and industry expertise in achieving the project targets, strengthening its international links and boosting innovation and entrepreneurship in rural communities.

It will examine current food supply chains in Europe in a bid to identify innovative methods and help deliver short food supply process, cutting costs for the small producer.

The main outputs of the project will include a training course for food producers aimed at providing ‘soft’ skills that will empower them to keep control of their business.

The second output will be the development of an online web portal that will stimulate the flow and exchange of knowledge.

GMIT will work with three European partners and local food entrepreneurs including Brendan Allen of Castlemine Farms and Larder 360 and Ronan Byrne ‘The Friendly Farmer.’

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Galway Volleyball Club Qualify for Semi-Final Of Association Cup
sdr
January 11, 2017
Up to 50 people gather at NUI Galway protest on change to Irish language requirement for university president
gbfm-news-nui-galway
January 11, 2017
Protesters gather at NUIG over relaxing of requirement for president to speak Irish
fruits-82524_960_720
January 11, 2017
Galway primary schools to pilot new nutrition awareness project

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
galway-volleyball-club
January 11, 2017
Galway Volleyball Club Qualify for Semi-Final Of Association Cup
connacht-v-zebre
January 11, 2017
Connacht v Zebre now 90% Sold Out
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK