15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

12 Great Songs...

12 Great Songs...

GMIT progress plans to expand innovation building

By GBFM News
January 11, 2018

Time posted: 12:14 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Mayo Institute of Technology is planning an extension to its innovation – iHub – building at its city campus.

The college is seeking planning permission for an extension and alterations to the building at Old Dublin Road.

The proposed extension will comprise a three storey industrial support building providing office and work space, meeting rooms, multi-purpose space and a coffee dock.

Last year, GMIT secured 5 million euro in funding from Enterprise Ireland to expand its iHub.

A decision on the GMIT extension is due from city planners next month.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
From the Archives – Galway v Mayo in the 2010 FBD League final
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Thursday January 10th 2018
January 11, 2018
Call for investigation after Connemara toddlers life ‘placed at risk’ by ambulance delays
January 11, 2018
Man dies following collision at Roscam train crossing
January 11, 2018
Loughrea area councillor calls for emergency funding for roads repairs

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
January 11, 2018
From the Archives – Galway v Mayo in the 2010 FBD League final
January 11, 2018
Basketball Ireland Super League Preview
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK