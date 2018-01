A team are leaving for the US this week and will be the first ever team representing Ireland and Irish Colleges at The Cheerleading and Dance National Championships.

The group is headed up by 4 talented GMIT students and captained by Aleksandra Jagielska.

The team will compete in the brand new ESPN arena in Disneyland, Orlando on the 13th and 14th of January.

Aleksandra spoke to John Mulligan and Gerry Murphy on Over The Line