GMIT to host public lecture on the Irish economy

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Professor John Fitzgerald will give his annual lecture on the Irish economy to GMIT business students this morning. (1/11)

The public lecture is entitled ‘The Irish Economy: Current trends and risks to outlook’.

John FitzGerald has been a Research Affiliate at the ESRI since November 2014.

The lecture takes place at GMIT’s Dublin Road campus at 11am today.

Professor FitzGerald says that Ireland’s economic recovery can generate its own problems and that Brexit could seriously impact on Irish consumers.