The Keith Finnegan Show

GMIT to help more women set up businesses

By GBFM News
August 30, 2017

Time posted: 9:14 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway- Mayo Institute of Technology is aiming to help more women set up businesses.

The college is rolling out a new regional programme called ‘EMPOWER’, which will begin next month.

The programme is funded by the Department of Justice and Equality and the European Social Fund.

The EMPOWER programme will help identify market opportunities, build confidence and assess skills to implement ideas or scale businesses.

It’ll be officially launched on September 13th at the Connacht Hotel in the city with former CEO of Primark, Breege O’ Donoghue and Chair of the Design Council of Ireland, Evelyn O’ Toole among the guest speakers.

Manager of the EMPOWER programme at GMIT, Maria Staunton says that the programme can help both new and established business women.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
