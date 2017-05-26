GMIT Art Students and Dr Patrick Tobin speak to Keith Finnegan ahead of upcoming exhibition

GMIT ART STUDENTS SHOWCASE THEIR WORK IN PUBLIC EXHBITION (Galway)

Show opens to the public on Sat 27 May (2pm) and runs until 4 June: CCCAM campus

Galway’s latest wave of creative talent is to be showcased in a public exhibition in the Centre for Creative Arts & Media (CCAM) campus from this Saturday, 27 May (2pm) until Sunday 4 June.

The exhibition is fully organised by the students (full and part-time) and is a highlight of the Galway arts calendar each year. It features the work of 48 final year students in a range of disciplines including paint, print, ceramics, textiles, sculpture, photography, and mixed media.

Galway campus lecturer, Dr Suzanne O’Shea, describes the exhibition as “featuring work germinated in what has been a very lively and diverse melting pot. It represents the culmination of studies by the students, presented in a comprehensive exhibition of multiple fine art disciplines. Their ideas have gone through the process of refinement, through engagement with fine art discourse and development of their respective processes. Naturally the work responds to the shifts and technological changes within our society whether through reaction or use of new techniques available.”

“This group celebrates and upholds the importance of human ingenuity and craftsmanship. The exhibition will display the multiple perspectives of a diverse group of artists; using a broad range of techniques and processes unique to each discipline.”

“Images from this year include the seductive interplay of sound, water and screen in a series of exquisite ceramic pieces; a darkly concentrated face suffused with soil; a painterly walking pilgrimage to the self; sky shaping trees hauntingly printed. A body bag sculpture hugs a deserted corner while a series of beautifully illustrated story board characters leap complete from the page. There are tufted facsimile of the Wild Atlantic Way and intricate architectonic fabric designs in a rich array of dense colours. I could go on but the work is of course incomplete without the viewer. Visitors will have to map for themselves these open and passionate journeys to the human heart,” adds Dr O’Shea.

Dr Paddy Tobin, Head of Centre, CCAM, says: “Our graduates on our Art & Design programmes have again delivered a beautiful and stimulating exhibition. It is a very exciting time here in the Centre for Creative Arts & Media and in the creative sector generally, and this is reflected in the quality and diversity of the 2017 show. “

The show runs in GMIT’s Centre for Creative Arts and Media, Monivea Road, Galway, from Saturday 27 May, 2pm – 6pm, and 28 May to 5 June (10am – 5pm).