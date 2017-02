Galway Bay fm newsroom – Global and national leaders from across the marine sector will descend on the city this summer for the 4th annual ‘Our Ocean Wealth Summit’.

The summit will examine a sustainable marine economy for Ireland, against the landscape of global turbulence and social and political change.

It’s targeted at national martimie stakeholders from policy makers, industry representatives, business, academics and NGOs.

The event will take place at NUI Galway on Friday June 30th.