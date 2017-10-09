15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Global declaration which strengthens the links between cities and their universities endorsed by NUIG and city council

October 9, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A global declaration which strengthens the links between cities and their universities has been endorsed by NUI Galway and Galway city council.

The Poitiers Declaration is an initiative of the Coimbra group of 40 international universities, of which NUI Galway is a founding member.

Speaking at the special signing at NUI Galway’s Aula Maxima in the last hour, NUIG president Dr Jim Browne said the declaration demonstrates the intrinsic link between ‘town and gown.’

The city council is today holding this month’s meeting at the university to mark the joint signing of the agreement.

