Glenamaddy to get new wastewater treatment plant

By GBFM News
May 22, 2017

Time posted: 4:14 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Glenamaddy is to get an upgraded wastewater treatment plant.

Galway County Council has granted planning permission to Irish Water for a new facility which will have more than double the capacity of the old plant.

The development will involve the construction of a new waste water treatment plant and pumping station.

It will encompass the upgrade of existing sewers along the R362 and the rising of mains along the same road and off the R362 leading into Mountkelly.

The county council has imposed 10 planning conditions on the new treatment plant for Glenamaddy.

Details of right-of-way agreement to facilitate vehicles accessing the pumping station site from the regional road must be agreed in writing with the planning authority.

Also the existing wastewater treatment works must be decommissioned by registered specialists once the new infrastructure is operational.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
