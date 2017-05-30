Girls Cumann Na mBunscol Finals In Loughgeorge

The Girls Cumann Na MBunscol Finals took place today in Loughgeorge with twelve finals down for decision throughout the day on three pitches.

On the First Finals played today, Colaiste Iognáid defeated Clarenbridge in the Roinn D 11 a side final, Caherlistrane have won the Roinn F 9 a side final beating Annagh Hill and Monivea beat Ballaghlea in the Roinn H 9 a side final.

The second set of finals saw Clonberne winning the Roinn A 11 a side final beating Belclare, Cappataggle beat Kilnadeema to win the Roinn J 7 a side final and Carnmore winning the Roinn C 11 a side final beating Oughterard.

The third set of finals saw Glinsk winning the Roinn K 7 a side final beating Lavally/Brownsgrove, Aughrim taking the Roinn G 9 a side crown defeating Crumlin and Corrandulla beating Lisheenkyle to win the Roinn B 11 a side Final.

Finally, Tuairini beat Na Forbachta in the Roinn E 9 a side final, Woodford beat Duniry in the Roinn I 9 a side final and in a cracker that went to extra time, Ballinlass beat Kilasolan to win the Roinn L 5 a side final.

The Boys Cumann na MBunscol football finals takes place next Thursday in Loughgeorge.