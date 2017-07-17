Girls’ Close Championship travels south to Mallow

Mallow Golf Club is steeped in history, not only for its reputation of being one of the best parkland golf courses in Munster, but also for the contribution to the game of golf that so many of the club members have made during its 100 years. This week, the par 72 course will host the top 52 Irish Girls’ when the next Irish Girls’ Close Champion will be crowned. A new name is guaranteed to be engraved into the Blake Cup this year as Annabel Wilson (Lurgan) and Julie McCarthy (The Island), who have won the title for the last 4 years between them, are unable to compete.

Five of the six girls’ who represented Ireland at the Girls’ European Team Championships in Finland last week will be in action at Mallow. Munster Girls’ Champion Sara Byrne (Douglas), Leinster Girls’ Champion Lauren Walsh (Castlewarden) alongside Ulster Girls’ Champion Maeve Cummins (Lurgan) are all on form to bid for the top spot while Ellen O’Gorman (Milltown) and Kate Lanigan (Hermitage), who both held a 100% winning record at last week’s Interprovincial Matches, will also be confident of a good week.

2016 Pat Fletcher Trophy winner Beth Coulter (Kirkistown Castle) and her Ulster teammate Emma Forbes (Royal Portrush) as well as 12-year-old Emma Fleming (Elm Park) will be looking to impress after consistent seasons to date.

Competitors will play 36 holes qualifying on Wednesday 19th July before the top 32 girls progress to the Matchplay stages, with defeated first round players competing for the Plate.

Qualifying Drawsheet

R1 R2

1st tee 1st tee Player (Club)

07:30 12:30 Mairead Martin (Kanturk) Rachel Thompson (Cork)

07:40 12:40 Valerie Clancy (Killarney) Sara Byrne (Douglas)

07:50 12:50 Lauren Walsh (Castlewarden) Georgia Carr (Milltown) Aine Donegan (Woodstock)

08:00 13:00 Beth Coulter (Kirkistown Castle) Maeve Cummins (Lurgan) Maeve Rooney (Co. Sligo)

08:10 13:10 Emma Forbes (Royal Portrush) Nicole Joyce-Moreno (Spain) Kate Dwyer (Rossmore)

08:20 13:20 Kate Lanigan (Hermitage) Jan Browne (Kilkenny) Anna Foster (Elm Park)

08:30 13:30 Ellen O’Gorman (Milltown) Chloe O’Connor (Roscommon) Leah Temple Lang (Elm Park)

08:40 13:40 Niamh O’Dwyer (Lahinch) Emma Fleming (Elm Park) Canice Screene (Hermitage)

08:50 13:50 Katie Keenan (Kilkenny) Shannon Hegarty (Ennis) Niocole McGavisk (Donabate)

09:00 14:00 Fiona Behan (Kileen) Ciara Brennan (Belvoir Park) Lavinia Bowe (Royal Co. Down Ladies)

09:20 14:20 Olivia McClurg (Belvoir Park) Ada Bowler (Lucan) Emma Thorne (Elm Park)

09:30 14:30 Anna McVicker (Belvoir Park) Katie O’Hart (Arklow) Anna Dawson (Tramore)

09:40 14:40 Tegan Gordon (Laytown & Bettystown) Niamh Carmody (Tralee) Kaelin O’Keeffe (Ballykisteen)

09:50 14:50 Kate Masterson (Naas) Corrina Griffin (Killarney) Emily Walsh (Limerick)

10:00 15:00 Seana McGuinness (Greenore) Sinead Lohan (Portumna) Leanne O’Shea (Shannon)

10:10 15:10 Katie Poots (Knock) Roisin Connolly (Youghal) Ellen Lawlor (Naas)

10:20 15:20 Laura Fleming (Elm Park) Olivia McCrystal (Holywood) Lauren Kelly (Ballykisteen)

10:30 15:30 Clodagh Parkinson (Tramore) Caitlin Shippam (Ballykisteen) Kate Fleming (Elm Park)