Get your spin on – Spinathon in aid of ‘Let’s Get Talking Galway’

Do your bit for positive mental health by getting your spin on with Jocelyn Cunningham in Purefit Galway on Monday 26th June.

Jocelyn Cunningham of will give a two and a half hour spin class with five ½ hour slots 7 – 7.30 – 8 – 8.30 and 9pm. All proceeds will go directly to ‘Let’s Get Talking Galway’. Jackie McKenna from @galwayhour will be live tweeting on the night. “The main emphasis is on FUN and all levels of fitness are welcome to participate. All proceeds will go directly to ‘Let’s Get Talking Galway’; a non-set fee charity organisation that offers counselling and psychotherapy to everyone without discrimination regardless of financial constraints,” she says.

There will be many spot prize’s on the evening kindly donated by people and local businesses including – New3fit, Hartmann Jewellers, Book Hub, Publishing, Purefit Galway, O’Brien’s Newsagents, Revive Active, Valair hair & beauty, The Dew Drop Inn, Anchor Safety, Bikefit.ie, Paddy’s Poutine, Fat Tony’s Barbers & Salustra (Cardiovascular Support). http://www.cradockperformance.ie , Le Petit Delice, devoutdigital.com….. plus many more… A big thank you to Rory from ‘Sound to Light’ The West of Ireland’s leading specialists in sound and lighting technology – for providing our sound system for the evening.

Admission is free – donate what you can or alternatively donate via idonate – https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/11365630_spinathon-for–mentalhealthmatters.html

“Our physios for the night will be Craddock performance. They have worked with a number of clients including the Irish Rugby team, and the Austrialian Kayaking Team as well as local Galway teams in various sports”. A spokesperson for Cradock performance said; “We are delighted to support on the night to give advice on injuries and rehab or anyone suffering from ongoing niggles to get them back to full health and a safe return to full training”.

Spinning on the night with Jocelyn will be ‘The Galway Player’ and Doug Leddin, Cllr Niall McNelis, Anne Rabbitte TD, Liam Cullinan, The Book Hub publishing company crew including Alan Murphy, Dr. Niall McAlwee and members of the Galway Bay Cycling Club.

“I am super excited about this event, and very passionate about #mentalhealthmatters. As a result of this, the work I am putting into the event is motivation in itself. I know that all funds raised will go on to help many. What better way to promote positive mental health than through exercise”, Ms Cunningham says.

A spokesperson for Let’s Get Talking said: “We are delighted that Pure Fit Galway, through Jocelyn Cunningham, recognise the importance of our charity organisation and see the value of a safe, private and friendly environment where our clients can talk to our Councillors and work towards building their better lives. To date we have over 2,000 clients and have a strong team of over 60 Councillors. Recognising the need to support people and promote positive mental health, and to provide a place to do that, is what Let’s Get Talking is all about”

For more information, please contact :

http://letsgettalkinggalway.ie