15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Get ready to Win with Koztello Hair & Beauty on Molly in the Morning

By Sinead Kennedy
December 3, 2017

Time posted: 4:38 am

This week it’s time to Get Ready to Party at Koztello Hair & Beauty on Molly in the Morning.  It’s the party season and what every girl wants is to look fabulous.   To get the party started we have some fab party prep treats from Koztello Hair & Beauty.  Listeners can win pampering Koztello Blowdry or Curly blowdry or if your rather a Pin up or GHD curls add to this your Makeup or Shellac Nils or Tan, then……Get ready to PARTY!!   – all thanks to Koztello Hair & Beauty this week on Molly in the Morning.  Be ready with the phrase –  I’m ready to party with Koztellos

Koztello Hair, Beauty and Tanning  is open 7 days and remember it’s easy to book online @ www.koztello.ie or download the app Koztello Hair-Beauty-Tanning.

Koztello Hair & beauty have outlets at Galway Shopping Centre,  Joyces Knocknacarra & sister salons at Clybaun,  in Athlone and Newstownsmyth

You’re in expert hand at Koztello Hair & Beauty as their in business over 20 years in Galway.

Check out  their latest offers  on facebook HERE

print
Competitions
Concerns over outstanding pay following closure of Glenamaddy Community Development company
Win great Christmas Gift from Zhivago on Molly in the Morning
December 3, 2017
Win €100 CAS Furniture voucher on The Home Run with Donal Mahon
December 3, 2017
Win a €300 All for One Gift Card with Tony Burke Motors on The Keith Finnegan Show
December 3, 2017
Win tickets to the Spar Panto ” Cinderella” in Limerick on The Home Run