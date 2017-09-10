Gerry Barrett files fresh affidavit in battle with Deutsche Bank

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Businessman Gerry Barrett has filed a fresh affidavit in his continuing battle with Deutsche Bank over loans attached to his assets – which include the Eye Cinema and the 5-star G-Hotel.

The Sunday Business Post reports that Mr. Barrett will take issue with the relationship between Deutsche Bank’s appointed credit servicing agent and the proposed purchaser of the Meyrick Hotel in the city.

It’s understood Gerry Barrett will say that when a settlement agreement was entered into with Deutsche Bank, his companies were not aware of a potential conflict of interest.

According to the Sunday Business Post, this is what Mr. Barrett will describe as a ‘relationship’ between Fitzwilliam Loan Management and what was the prospective buyer of the Meyrick Hotel.

It’s reported he will argue that FLM – Deutsche Bank’s appointed credit servicing agent – would then have been privy to confidential and commercially sensitive information in relation to the assets and finances of his companies.

Earlier this month, the High Court heard that Deutsche Bank is owed almost €700 million by a group of companies controlled by Mr. Barrett.

A receiver was appointed by Deutsche Bank last month to seven firms attached to Mr. Barrett’s Edward Capital Group – including the Eye Cinema and the G-Hotel.

Mr. Barrett subsequently applied to the High Court to have an interim examiner appointed and was successful in his bid – which grants protection from Deutsche Bank and other creditors for 100 days.

The seven firms have assets of between 55 and 60 million euro – and employ over 300 full and part time staff.

Mr Barrett has previously stated the seven companies concerned are trading profitably and will continue to trade as normal – while other companies in the Edward Capital Group are not effected by the examinership application.

The matter will return to court on Tuesday.