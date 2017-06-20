15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and corporate wrongdoing in times of armed conflict being discussed at Galway summer school

By GBFM News
June 20, 2017

Time posted: 1:56 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and corporate wrongdoing in times of armed conflict.

Just some of the topics under discussion in the city this week as part of a major summer school on the International Criminal Court in the Hague.

The five day event is organised by the Irish Centre for Human Rights at NUI Galway and will hear testimony from leading specialists across the globe.

The 2017 Summer School also features a special session on corporate crimes, with a focus on pillage during times of armed conflict and profiting from international crimes.

The event is currently underway at NUI Galway and will run until Friday.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
