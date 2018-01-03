Genetics expert says DNA testing possible at Tuam Mother and Baby Home site

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A genetics expert says modern forensics could be used to test for DNA at the site of the former Tuam Mother and Baby Home.

It’s after concerns were raised last week by Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone that such testing could potentially damage the remains buried there.

However, Professor of population genetics at Trinity College, Dan Bradley, believes it is possible to test for DNA at the site.

According to the Irish Examiner, he says the success rate in Ireland for extracting DNA is quite high – with a success rate of about 75 percent.

Concerns have also been raised about the cost of testing – but Professor Bradley says modern techniques mean the cost is now relatively inexpensive.