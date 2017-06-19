Gemma Phelan Wins TRM New Heights Champions Series At Galway County Show

Brilliant Sunshine and outstanding jumping were the order of the day at Duffy’s Equestrian Centre in Claregalway as the crowds flocked to see the Galway County Show with the main event the €10,000 TRM/New Heights Champions Series.

John Mulligan was also there and he spoke to many of the principals involved.

John first spoke to Olga Scully who had put in immense work in the organisation and promotion of the event.

John then spoke to Show Chairman Liam Goaley

The Six Year Old Final was one of the highlights of the entire weekend with an outstanding course built by Tommy Gibbons from Claremorris. Tommy spoke to John just after the event.

Mark Duffy is the owner of Duffy’s Equestrian Centre and John caught up with him during the Six Year Old Final

Showjumping has seen an increase in participation and in attendance in recent years and the Galway County Show was no exception. Caroline Brindley of Showjumping Ireland spoke about the success of the Champions Series in it’s first year.

Finally, John spoke to Tynagh’s Ralph Conroy who was the Course Commentator and no stranger to success himself as he has been involved in the training of over twenty European Champions.

Gemma Phelan from Waterford riding Loughnavatta Indigo won Sunday’s TRM Horseware New Heights Champions Series at Duffys Equestrian Centre.

This is Gemma Phelan’s winning round. Video from Showjumping Ireland

