Gearoid Clancy crowned WBF Australasian Super Lightweight Champion

(Text From WBF Website)

The vacant WBF Australasian Super Lightweight Title was the prize and two very willing fighters from Australia and Thailand toughed out a strategic 8 round battle that saw Gearoid Clancy crowed the Champion.

The packed auditorium at a popular boxing venue in Sydney, Australia witnessed a fantastic professional card that showcased the WBF Australasian Super Lightweight Title as the Semi Main Event. The event was promoted by one of Australia’s busiest promoters Paul and Hannah Nasari of Neutral Corner Fight Promotions…

This was an intriguing and entertaining bout between Irish born Australian Gearoid Clancy and Wanphichit Siriphana of Thailand. The Thai most certainly came to fight and had the crowd on his side with his entertaining style and his between round antics of dancing back to the corner and standing on the ropes encouraging the crowd to back him after almost every round completed.

Siriphana’s awkward style had Clancy wondering at times through 8 rounds and an accidental head clash opened up a cut over Clancy’s eye in the second round. The Irish Australian was hit often in the early rounds with bombs that came from no where from the Thai who was calling Clancy on and attempting to bait him to come forward and engage in a messy brawl, however, the clever Clancy who remained composed and very patient was picking his shots.

Mid way through the fight the Siriphana was favoured by the judges that had him up slightly but during the later rounds Clancy was putting some combinations together and it was evident that he wanted it more. A very patient and strategic fight from start to finish from Gearoid Clancy saw him edge out a close one to claim a unanimous points decision win to capture the vacant WBF Australasian Title.