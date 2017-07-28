The Gaza Kids to Ireland are coming back to Galway

The kids from Al Helal Football Academy, Gaza City, Palestine are returning to Kinvara this Monday 31stJuly, and will be playing friendly international matches with Kinvara United at their home pitch, on Monday from 3.00pm.

The Gaza Kids to Ireland project is an initiative of Gaza Action Ireland as a way to show solidarity with the people of Gaza, and to allow the group of young children to be able to focus on the sport they love by touring ireland with a sole purpose, the enjoyment of soccer. Gaza Action Ireland (GAI) brought a group of children from the Al Helal Football Academy to Ireland last summer, when they played wonderful football and charmed everyone who met them, including President Michael D. Higgins at Galway United V Dundalk, Eamonn Deacy Park. In the middle of their busy tour around Ireland, there was a brilliant series of matches against Kinvara United, enjoyed by many people.

“As the trip was such an uplifting, joyous experience, we are doing it all again this year,” GAI coordinator Zoë Lawlor said. Starting in late July, the children from Al Helal Football Academy, in Gaza City, will visit communities and play football in Dublin, Leitrim, Kinvara, Cork and Limerick.

Launched by former manager of the Republic of Ireland, Brian Kerr, former Irish rugby international Trevor Hogan and Gaza Action Ireland, the project aims to give the kids some relief from the stress of living under blockade and military assault. It will also be a rewarding and enriching exchange for all as they play children’s teams from Dublin, Kinvara, Manorhamilton, Limerick and Cork.

There are almost 2 million people in the Gaza strip, living in a space that is only 6% the size of County Galway. Without access to any of the luxuries that are available to children in other country’s, Soccer is a widely played sport and it shows in the quality of the young players involved in the project. This project will provide them with a much-needed break from hardships where they live and is a great opportunity for people to support these wonderful young players.

The situation for Palestinians in Gaza trying to play sports, is extremely difficult. The children are hampered by lack of facilities, equipment, to name but a few. Al Helal Football Academy clubhouse was partially damaged in a bombing in 2014 which was a huge setback for the club but despite all this the club is still going strong.

Al Helal chairman, Ayed Abu Ramadan, expands on the importance of the Gaza Kids to Ireland project:

“Last year everyone in Ireland was so generous with the team, and so friendly. This visit will again provide a wonderful chance for them to meet other children, experience a new culture and to tell their stories.”

The 20 young players and 5 adults will be in Ireland from 28th July to 6th August. Among the many events organised for the children are friendly matches at Killina pitch, Kinvara on Monday 31st July, from 3.00 pm.

Recollecting the 2016 Gaza visit, Coach Ger Ryan recalls:

“Last year we were delighted to host the Al Helal team – delighted for Kinvara, for Galway, and for Ireland. We said then that if the opportunity arose again we’d welcome them with open arms, and we welcome everyone to join us on the 31st July to come out and support the teams.”

Fundraising events are being held all over the country and the organisers of the tour stress that all donations are both welcome and needed. Information about upcoming fundraising events and the team’s itinerary can be found at the links below:

To donate to the project please do so here