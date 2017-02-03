15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

‘Free To Use’ ‘No Reproduction Fee’ Pictured is Adventurer Gavan Hennigan in Rinnville, Oranmore, Co. Galway Pic. Michael Dillon/Dillon Photography

Gavin Hennigan becomes Fastest Irish Man To Row The Atlantic

By Sport GBFM
February 3, 2017

Gavan Hennigan became the fastest Irishman to row across the Atlantic as he took first in the solo and third overall in the 12-boat Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge.

The Galway man, 35, crossed from La Gomera in the Canaries in 49 days, 11 hours and 37 minutes beating the previous record set by Sean McGowan in 2010 while Tom McClean, an Irish-born Briton, rowed across the North Atlantic from west to east in 55 days in 1987. He also broke the previous solo record in the challenge set by Italy’s Matteo Perruchini who completed the crossing in 52 days.

Hennigan was also raising money for Jigsaw and Cancer Care West and he spoke to John Mulligan on Friday as he got the opportunity to relax after what has been a record breaking journey….

The Interview will be broadcast on Galway Bay FM on Sunday Next.

 

 

 

