Gavin Hennigan becomes Fastest Irish Man To Row The Atlantic

The Galway man, 35, crossed from La Gomera in the Canaries in 49 days, 11 hours and 37 minutes beating the previous record set by Sean McGowan in 2010 while Tom McClean, an Irish-born Briton, rowed across the North Atlantic from west to east in 55 days in 1987. He also broke the previous solo record in the challenge set by Italy’s Matteo Perruchini who completed the crossing in 52 days.

Hennigan was also raising money for Jigsaw and Cancer Care West and he spoke to John Mulligan on Friday as he got the opportunity to relax after what has been a record breaking journey….