Molly in the Morning

‘Free To Use’ ‘No Reproduction Fee’ Pictured is Adventurer Gavan Hennigan in Rinnville, Oranmore, Co. Galway Pic. Michael Dillon/Dillon Photography

Gavan Hennigan crosses the line

By GBFM News
February 2, 2017

Time posted: 8:17 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway man has made history and broken records by rowing solo across the Atlantic ocean.

35 year old Gavan Hennigan completed the 5000 kilometre Talisker Atlantic Challenge just before midnight.

He becomes the fastest Irishman to row across an ocean to finish third overall in the 12-boat Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge and by far the fastest solo rower.

Hennigan, who managed to turn his life around from drink and drug addiction in his youth, is raising money for Jigsaw Galway and Cancer Care West,

After 49 days on the water – Gavan, looking lean but well, says he’s proud of what he’s achieved.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
