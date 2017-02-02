Gavan Hennigan crosses the line

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway man has made history and broken records by rowing solo across the Atlantic ocean.

35 year old Gavan Hennigan completed the 5000 kilometre Talisker Atlantic Challenge just before midnight.

He becomes the fastest Irishman to row across an ocean to finish third overall in the 12-boat Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge and by far the fastest solo rower.

Hennigan, who managed to turn his life around from drink and drug addiction in his youth, is raising money for Jigsaw Galway and Cancer Care West,

After 49 days on the water – Gavan, looking lean but well, says he’s proud of what he’s achieved.