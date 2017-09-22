15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Gas supply now safe in Galway city, Oranmore, Salthill and Claregalway

By GBFM News
September 22, 2017

Time posted: 6:36 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gas Networks Ireland say it’s now safe to switch the gas back on in Galway city, to Oranmore, Salthill, and Claregalway.

Customers are urged to ensure all appliances are switched off prior to turning the gas supply on, and further instructions on how to do this are available on www.gasnetworks.ie

Gort, Loughrea, Craughwell and Ballinasloe, whose gas supply was uninterrupted throughout, remain unaffected by this issue and may continue to use gas.

Towns remaining affected are Tuam, Headford, Ballinrobe, Claremorris, Castlebar, Westport, Crossmolina and Ballina.

Crews are continuing to work on these areas to remove the odourless gas from the network.

An internal investigation as to the cause of the odourless gas entering the network is underway.

The company says it’s aim is to restore gas to all affected customers in the Galway and Mayo regions as quickly as possible, while ensuring at all times that safety is the first priority.

Customers with any concerns may contact 1850 200 694.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
