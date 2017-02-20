15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel

gbfm-news-image

Gas Networks Ireland says Tuam will not face a ‘big dig’

By GBFM News
February 20, 2017

Time posted: 12:12 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gas Networks Ireland says the natural gas pipeline network in Tuam is delivering on all its requirements.

It follows claims that the pipeline is operating at full capacity, and the town could be facing a ‘big dig.’

However, in a statement to Galway Bay fm news, Gas Networks Ireland says there is no issue with the capacity of the Tuam network to deliver gas to existing customers or new connections.

It says each new connection is reviewed in terms of the network’s ability to meet current demand, and it’s not aware of any capacity issues.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
New island action plan to be developed for Inis Oirr
news-inis-oirr-aran-islands
February 20, 2017
New island action plan to be developed for Inis Oirr
James Charity2
February 20, 2017
Transport Infrastructure Ireland urged to upgrade N84
gbfm-news-building
February 20, 2017
Galway homeowners spend almost 50 million on home upgrades

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
news@galwaybayfm.ie
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
GALWAY ATHLETICS
February 20, 2017
Three Medals For Galway Athletes At National Indoor Championships
GALWAY UNITED 2016
February 20, 2017
Galway United Season Launch At Munroes
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK