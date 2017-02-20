Gas Networks Ireland says Tuam will not face a ‘big dig’

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gas Networks Ireland says the natural gas pipeline network in Tuam is delivering on all its requirements.

It follows claims that the pipeline is operating at full capacity, and the town could be facing a ‘big dig.’

However, in a statement to Galway Bay fm news, Gas Networks Ireland says there is no issue with the capacity of the Tuam network to deliver gas to existing customers or new connections.

It says each new connection is reviewed in terms of the network’s ability to meet current demand, and it’s not aware of any capacity issues.