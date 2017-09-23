15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Gas Networks Ireland says supply will be restored to all Galway areas within 24 hours

By GBFM News
September 23, 2017

Time posted: 12:05 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gas Networks Ireland says it is working to restore a gas supply within 24 hours to all remaining areas affected by the introduction of unodourised gas to the network.

It’s after the energy safety regulator announced a full investigation will be undertaken into the cause of the technical fault at Corrib Gas, which left 10 thousand homes across Galway and Mayo without a supply.

The Commission for Energy Regulation says restoring odourised gas is the first priority but an investigation in to the fault will be carried out.

Gas Networks Ireland say it’s now safe to switch the gas back on in Galway city, to Oranmore, Salthill, and Claregalway.

Gort, Loughrea, Craughwell and Ballinasloe, whose gas supply was uninterrupted throughout, remain unaffected by this issue and may continue to use gas.

Towns which remain affected are Tuam, Headford, Ballinrobe, Claremorris, Castlebar, Westport, Crossmolina and Ballina – and Gas Networks Ireland says supply will be restored to these areas within 24 hours.

