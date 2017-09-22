Gas Networks Ireland advise customers to turn off their gas supply at the valve

Safety update for Natural Gas Customers in the Galway and Mayo areas from Gas Networks Ireland

Gas Networks Ireland wishes to advise natural gas customers in the Galway and Mayo areas to turn off their gas supply at the valve in their meter boxes. We are recommending this safety measure because a quantity of odourless gas has entered the gas network and in the unlikely event of a natural gas leak, customers in these locations only, would be unable to smell gas.

Natural gas customers can visit our website, www.gasnetworks.ie for advice on how to turn off their gas supply.

Our crews are working on the ground to resolve this issue and restore supply. We estimate that this may take up to 72 hours and we will be in contact with customers affected to advise them. Gas Networks Ireland apologises to customers for any inconvenience caused.

Customers who suspect a gas leak or smell gas should always call our 24 hour emergency line on 1850 20 50 50.

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s likely to be Sunday at the earliest before natural gas customers across Galway can switch their supply back on.

It follows a major safety problem on the network across Galway and Mayo.

It’s affecting natural gas customers in the city, Tuam, Headford, Ballinrobe, Claremorris, Castlebar, Westport, Crossmolina and Ballina.

For safety reasons a smell is added to domestic natural gas – as the untreated supply is odourless.

The problem arose yesterday when the operator of the Corrib gas terminal in Mayo confirmed that a quantity of odourless gas had entered the network.

Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring is calling for an investigation into how the odourless gas was allowed to enter the network in the first place.

Meanwhile, works are continuing in an effort to push the odourless gas back along the network to its source in Mayo.

Gas Networks Ireland safety manager Eoin Wilson says they’re working hard to fix the problem.

Here in the city, Westside and Renmore Community Centres have closed due to the ongoing gas network issue.

The City Council says it will re-open both facilities once it’s advised that the gas supply has returned to normal.