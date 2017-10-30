Garvey’s Tralee Warriors go top of the Men’s Super League as Swords fall to DCU Saints

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors went top of the Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League table on bank holiday Monday, with an 80-71 point win over Éanna at the Complex in Tralee.

The Kerry team now boasts six wins from seven games, having won six in-a-row following an opening round stumble against UCC Demons down at the Mardyke.

Griffith College Swords Thunder meanwhile fell at the hands of DCU Saints for the second week in-a-row, losing out 65-69 at the ALSAA.

Dee Proby ignited the Saints’ offence as they went down by five against Swords in the fourth, and coupled with strong inside play from Provizors, brought the game back level with just minutes on the clock, and Proby kept a cool head at the free throw line in the dying stages to secure the win.

Speaking afterwards, a thrilled head coach, Joey Boylan, was delighted with the result (listen to his full interview here).

Elsewhere, Moycullen overcame KUBS in Galway, with a Brandon McGuire inspired home team running out 93-81 point winners in the end, while Lorcan Murphy top-scored with 28 points in Black Amber Templeogue’s defeat of Maree (104-52) at Oblate Hall.

Basketball Ireland – Men’s Super League Bank Holiday Monday results (October 30th, 2017)

Moycullen 93-81 KUBS

Top scorers Moycullen: Brandon McGuire 31, James Loughnane 16, Cian Nihill 15

Top scorers KUBS: Brian Andrews 27, Eoin Chubb 16, Shane McCann 8

Half time score: Moycullen 45-40 KUBS

Griffith College Swords Thunder 65-69 DCU Saints

Top scorers Griffith College Swords Thunder: Isaac Westbrooks 15, Sam Mike 12, Charlie Coombes 12

Top scorers DCU Saints: Dee Proby 32, Martins Provizors 14, Emmet Donnelly 7

Half time score: Griffith College Swords Thunder 34-39 DCU Saints

Black Amber Templeogue 104-52 Maree

Top scorers Black Amber Templeogue: Lorcan Murphy 28, Neil Randolph 17, Jason Killeen 14

Top scorers Maree: Jamal Tolliver 18, Cathal Finn 15, John Burke 7

Half time score: Black Amber Templeogue 54-18 Maree

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors 80-71 Éanna

Top scorers Garvey’s Tralee Warriors: Trae Pemberton 28, Dusan Bogdanovic 12, Darragh O Hanlon 11

Top scorers Éanna: Aidan Dunne 27, Garny Garcia Nivar 26, Tamron Manning 12

Half time score: Garvey’s Tralee Warriors 35-30 Éanna