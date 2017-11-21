15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Gardai try to identify man who died after being taken from city canal

By GBFM News
November 21, 2017

Time posted: 2:23 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are trying to establish the identity of a man who died in hospital after he was recovered from the water in the city last evening.

The alarm was raised when a man was seen in the canal at Upper Canal Road in Newcastle just before 6pm yesterday.

Gardaí and fire crews attended the scene and managed to rescue the man from the water at Upper Canal Road.

He was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Galway where he later died.

The man has not yet been identified and gardaí are appealing to anyone who may be missing a friend or family member to get in contact.

Meanwhile, searches are continuing for a man who was last seen entering the water in the city this day last week.

Galway Lifeboat, Coastguard crews, gardaí, search dogs and rescue teams have been involved in the search for the man at various stages.

However, so far there has been no success in locating the man, who gardaí are also trying to identify.

