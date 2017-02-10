15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Over the Line

Over the Line

banner_ecstasy

Gardaí seize 4000 ecstasy tablets destined for Galway Rag Week

By GBFM News
February 10, 2017

Time posted: 5:05 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí have seized around 4,000 ecstasy tablets which were destined for Galway’s unofficial Rag Week next week.

As part of ongoing joint investigations targeting drug trafficking in the Galway area, a Joint intelligence led operation was conducted by Revenue’s Customs Drugs Law Enforcement, the Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, and officers from the Galway Regional drugs unit.

This investigation resulted in the identification and interception of a number of consignments of ecstasy tablets.

A subsequent search in the Ballybrit area today has resulted in the seizure of approximately 4,000 ecstasy tablets and a small quantity Herbal Cannabis with an estimated street value of 50 thousand euro.

Joint investigations by Revenue and An Garda Síochána are continuing, both domestically and internationally, with regard to this seizure of controlled drugs believed to be destined for the Galway “Rag Week” market.

The two suspects, two men in their early twenties, are detained at Galway Garda Station, Mill Street under the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act.

Photo: drugs.ie

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
GMIT STUDENTS SIGN UP FOR FIRST EVER TRIATHLON AS PART OF NEW MENTAL HEALTH & WELLBEING CAMPAIGN
Medical Device company on the West Side of Galway are seeking production Team Members
gbfm-news-millstreet-garda-station
February 10, 2017
Two men held over drugs seizure in Ballybrit
n59-action-group-walk
February 10, 2017
N59 Action Campaign hands in list of demands at County Hall
gbfm-news-moycullen
February 10, 2017
County planners approve plans for adventure centre in Moycullen

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
news@galwaybayfm.ie
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
GMIT students and staff involved in the campaign to promote positive mental health and wellbeing; L to R (back row): Dr Luca Mirimin, Robert Mooney, Dr Debbie Corcoran, Lynne O'Loughlin, Wesley Williams, Aidan Curry, Jim Vaughan. Front, Niamh Jones, Rachel Maloney and Mark O'Brien.
February 10, 2017
GMIT STUDENTS SIGN UP FOR FIRST EVER TRIATHLON AS PART OF NEW MENTAL HEALTH & WELLBEING CAMPAIGN
g4g final mark
February 10, 2017
23 Counties to Benefit with Gaelic4Girls Programme
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK