Gardaí seize 4000 ecstasy tablets destined for Galway Rag Week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí have seized around 4,000 ecstasy tablets which were destined for Galway’s unofficial Rag Week next week.

As part of ongoing joint investigations targeting drug trafficking in the Galway area, a Joint intelligence led operation was conducted by Revenue’s Customs Drugs Law Enforcement, the Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, and officers from the Galway Regional drugs unit.

This investigation resulted in the identification and interception of a number of consignments of ecstasy tablets.

A subsequent search in the Ballybrit area today has resulted in the seizure of approximately 4,000 ecstasy tablets and a small quantity Herbal Cannabis with an estimated street value of 50 thousand euro.

Joint investigations by Revenue and An Garda Síochána are continuing, both domestically and internationally, with regard to this seizure of controlled drugs believed to be destined for the Galway “Rag Week” market.

The two suspects, two men in their early twenties, are detained at Galway Garda Station, Mill Street under the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act.

Photo: drugs.ie