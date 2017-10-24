15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Gardai seek witnesses to assault on teenagers in Oranmore

By GBFM News
October 24, 2017

Time posted: 3:17 pm

Galway Bay fm newspaper: Gardaí are appealing for witnesses as part of an investigation into an assault on teenagers in the Oranmore area last weekend.

Two male teenagers were set upon by a group of up to ten other teens at Riverdale estate in the village around 9 o’ clock last Friday night. (20/10)

The estate, at the old Dublin Road, is next to the AIB bank and there was a youth disco on in the village at the time.

Gardaí in Oranmore are appealing to anyone who may have information about the assault, whether they were involved or not, to contact them at Oranmore garda station on 091 38 80 38.

Meanwhile, Gardaí are also investigating a serious assault which took place at Headford Road in the city in the early hours of last Friday week, October 13th.

Witnesses are asked to contact Galway Gardai on 091 53 8000

