Gardaí seek dash cam footage after serious city assault

By GBFM News
October 9, 2017

Time posted: 10:16 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí in the city are investigating a serious assault which happened over the weekend.

Gardai discovered a 25 year old unconscious man at St Bridget’s Place Prospect Hill shortly after 3am on Saturday.

He was being attended to by a first responder, and was taken to University Hospital Galway for treatment for serious injuries and was later transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

The scene was preserved by Gardai and a technical examination took place.

Now, Gardai are asking anyone who witnessed an assault in the area to come forward.

They are also asking city taxi drivers with dash cameras, who were in the Prospect Hill area around the time of the assault, to contact them at Mill Street Gardai Station on 091-538000.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
October 9, 2017
