Gardai searching for vehicle following hit and run near Maam Cross

September 25, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are searching for a vehicle following a hit and run near Maam Cross this afternoon.

A road worker with the County Council was knocked down by a black Nissan Micra which failed to stop at the scene.

The Maam Cross to Maam Bridge road was closed for a time to facilitate an investigation but has since re-opened.

Gardaí are investigating the hit and run which occurred in the Teernakill area earlier this afternoon.

The County Council is currently undertaking road works at the location between Maam Cross and Maam Bridge and it was here a road worker was knocked down by a passing car.

The driver of the vehicle failed to stop at the scene and took a left turn at Keane’s Bar at Maam Bridge towards Leenane.

The road worker was taken to University Hospital Galway though it’s understood his injuries are not life threatening.

Gardai are now searching for a black Nissan Micra which is described as having a temporary wheel on the front passenger side and possible bumper damage.

It’s believed the car is a model from between 1999 and 2004 and a square number plate on the rear of the vehicle indicates it is a Japanese import.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Galway Gardai on 091-538000.

