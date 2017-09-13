15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Gardai searching for owner of van which crashed through Kiltartan railway crossing

By GBFM News
September 13, 2017

Time posted: 8:11 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are trying to establish the identity of a motorist who drove through barriers at a railway crossing in the county earlier this week.

The driver of a white van smashed through the closed barriers at the Kiltartan crossing on the N18 Galway to Limerick road on Monday evening. (11/9)

The train driver was alerted to the incident prior to arriving at the crossing and stopped the train a short distance away.

The 6p.m Limerick to Dublin train was delayed by almost an hour as a result and traffic had to be diverted away from the railway crossing.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information about the white van or its owner to contact them at Gort garda station on 091 63 64 00

