Gardaí search for missing Manchester woman in Galway city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a woman who is missing from Manchester in England but is thought to be currently in Galway.

Interpol contacted Galway gardaí about the missing woman after her family became concerned about her whereabouts.

75 year old Cloragh Tierney, who has been missing since Saturday June 3rd, was last seen last Sunday (11/6) when was dropped off at Merchant’s Road in Galway city.

Gardaí say that Cloragh Tierney travelled to Ireland by ferry on Saturday June 3rd.

She has withdrawn a substantial amount of money from her bank account before the journey.

She checked into a guesthouse in Portumna and was last seen there on June 3rd but she never formally checked out and she left her belongings behind.

She is described as being 5 feet 2 in height, of medium build with grey hair and blue eyes.

Her family are concerned for her medical condition and anyone who may have seen Cloragh Tierney or a woman matching that description in the city over the past few days is urged to contact Galway garda station on 091 53 8000.