Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai have sealed off a popular tourist area in Salthill.

A crime scene investigation unit from the Garda Technical Bureau arrived at the Circle of Life Garden at around 11 o’ clock this morning.

The commemorative garden is located opposite the prom and adjacent to the Galway Bay Hotel.

A white tent has been erected at the scene and it’s understood a CSI team is currently conducting a technical examination.

Gardai have not revealed the nature of the incident.