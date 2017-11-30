15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Gardai review CCTV following suspicious approach to child in Loughrea

By GBFM News
November 30, 2017

Time posted: 3:03 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are reviewing CCTV footage following a suspicious approach to a female child in Loughrea Town.

Loughrea Gardai are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened on Moore street in the town on Wednesday November 22nd at around 4pm.

A man described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, of stocky build and in his 40s is alleged to have approached a school girl.

Checkpoints have been carried out in the town in a bid to find possible witnesses.

Loughrea Gardai are asking anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious on the day in question to contact them on 091 84-28-70.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Galway Bay FM News Desk
