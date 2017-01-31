15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

An-Garda-Siochana

Gardai renew appeal for information after Kinvara hit and run

By GBFM News
January 31, 2017

Time posted: 4:28 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are renewing an appeal for information about a hit and run incident in Kinvara earlier this month, which left a man badly injured.

The 67-year old was walking on the correct side of the road at Cappacaheen, Kinvara around 1.30p.m on Thursday January 19th when he was struck by a car.

The car in question didn’t stop and continued on in the direction of Co. Clare towards the New Line.

The man was taken to hospital in Limerick where he underwent surgery for injuries.

Gardaí say the car involved may have a damaged wing mirror on the passenger side.

They’re urging anyone with information to contact them at Gort Garda Station on 091 63 64 00.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Full and part-time Beauty Therapists required
news-court-gabel
January 31, 2017
Ballinasloe woman claims she is the sole owner of winning Lotto ticket
C3gHilXXAAAMEXF.jpg large
January 31, 2017
Galway farmers march outside Dáil over delay in GLAS payments
quad-nuig-news
January 31, 2017
New centre for research on dementia to open in the city

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
news@galwaybayfm.ie
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
16 October 2016; The St. Thomas squad before the start of the Galway County Senior Club Hurling Championship Final game between Gort and St.Thomas at Pearse Stadium in Galway. Photo by David Maher/Sportsfile
January 31, 2017
St Thomas Ready For All-Ireland Club Semi-Final
IRELAND WOMENS RUGBY
January 31, 2017
Six Connacht Players Named In Irish Women’s Squad To Face Scotland
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK