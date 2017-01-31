Gardai renew appeal for information after Kinvara hit and run

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are renewing an appeal for information about a hit and run incident in Kinvara earlier this month, which left a man badly injured.

The 67-year old was walking on the correct side of the road at Cappacaheen, Kinvara around 1.30p.m on Thursday January 19th when he was struck by a car.

The car in question didn’t stop and continued on in the direction of Co. Clare towards the New Line.

The man was taken to hospital in Limerick where he underwent surgery for injuries.

Gardaí say the car involved may have a damaged wing mirror on the passenger side.

They’re urging anyone with information to contact them at Gort Garda Station on 091 63 64 00.