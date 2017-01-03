15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Gardaí renew appeal after Christmas break in at church in Portumna

By GBFM News
January 3, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are renewing their appeal for information following a Christmas break-in at St Bridget’s Church in Portumna.

The church was broken into and damaged during the incident which happened between 7pm on Christmas Day and 8am on St Stephen’s Day.

Damage was caused to the sacristy, and around €80 in coin was stolen.

The culprits also attemped to gain access to a safe.

Meanwhile, Gardaí are also searching for heartless thieves who stole gifts from under a Christmas tree in a house in the city on Christmas eve.

The incident happened at a house on the Ballybane Road in which a laptop, headphones and clothing was taken.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information – or who may have been offered similar items for sale – to contact them at 091-538000.

