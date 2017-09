Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are seeking the public’s assistance in finding a teenager missing from Claregalway.

16 year old Luke Adams was last seen in the village at around 1pm on Friday, September 1st.

He’s described as being 6′ 3” in height with brown hair and blue eyes and a photo of Luke can be seen on the Galway Bay FM website.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Galway Garda Station at 091-538000 or any Garda Station.