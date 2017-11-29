Gardai investigating suspicious approach to a child in Loughrea town

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are investigating a suspicious approach to a female child in Loughrea Town.

Loughrea Gardai are today conducting checkpoints on cars in the town enquiring if anyone witnessed anything suspicious on the day in question which was this day last week,

The incident is understood to have occurred on Moore street in the town on Wednesday November 22nd at approximately 4pm.

A man described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, of stocky build and in his 40s is alleged to have approached a school girl.

Loughrea Gardai are treating this incident seriously and are asking anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious to contact them on 091 84-28-70, that’s a Galway number 84-28-70.