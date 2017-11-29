15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Social Network

The Social Network

Gardai investigating suspicious approach to a child in Loughrea town

By GBFM News
November 29, 2017

Time posted: 5:23 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are investigating a suspicious approach to a female child in Loughrea Town.

Loughrea Gardai are today conducting checkpoints on cars in the town enquiring if anyone witnessed anything suspicious on the day in question which was this day last week,

The incident is understood to have occurred on Moore street in the town on Wednesday November 22nd at approximately 4pm.

A man described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, of stocky build and in his 40s is alleged to have approached a school girl.

Loughrea Gardai are treating this incident seriously and are asking anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious to contact them on 091 84-28-70, that’s a Galway number 84-28-70.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Inland Fisheries introducing stock management plan at Owenriff River
November 29, 2017
Inland Fisheries introducing stock management plan at Owenriff River
November 29, 2017
Galway Muslims refused retention for place of worship in Rahoon
November 29, 2017
NUIG seeks consortium to develop second phase of student accommodation

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
November 29, 2017
Claregalway Football Club Hosts Unique Charity Fundraiser
November 29, 2017
Galway GAA Fixtures
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK