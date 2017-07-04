Gardaí investigating spate of burglaries across the county

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are investigating a spate of burglaries across the county.

The first incident happened on Thursday night, when the reception area of a hostel on Inis Mór was entered.

A sum of cash was taken from the reception area of the Kilronan Hostel on Inis Mór during the burglary.

Meanwhile, Gardaí in the city and county are also looking into three separate incidents which took place in Menlo, Tuam and Kinvara over the weekend.

Between 2am and 10am on Sunday, a house in Crestwood on the Coolagh Road in Menlo was broken into.

Two childens’ bicycles were stolen, and later recovered.

On the same night, a house in The Birches in Tuam was broken into.

An iPhone 7 plus was taken, along with some medication.

Between Saturday evening and Sunday morning, a shed at a house in Lisheeneenaun in Kinvara was broken into.

A number of tools were taken including a McCullough strimmer and a Stihl chainsaw.

Finally, Gardaí are investigating a fifth incident at Briarhill Shopping Centre.

Between Saturday and yesterday, Fitness 35 gym was broken into and a substantial amount of cash was taken.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in any of these areas at the time of the incidents to contact them at 091-538000, or any Garda station.