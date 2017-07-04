15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel

Gardaí investigating spate of burglaries across the county

By GBFM News
July 4, 2017

Time posted: 12:20 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are investigating a spate of burglaries across the county.

The first incident happened on Thursday night, when the reception area of a hostel on Inis Mór was entered.

A sum of cash was taken from the reception area of the Kilronan Hostel on Inis Mór during the burglary.

Meanwhile, Gardaí in the city and county are also looking into three separate incidents which took place in Menlo, Tuam and Kinvara over the weekend.

Between 2am and 10am on Sunday, a house in Crestwood on the Coolagh Road in Menlo was broken into.

Two childens’ bicycles were stolen, and later recovered.

On the same night, a house in The Birches in Tuam was broken into.

An iPhone 7 plus was taken, along with some medication.

Between Saturday evening and Sunday morning, a shed at a house in Lisheeneenaun in Kinvara was broken into.

A number of tools were taken including a McCullough strimmer and a Stihl chainsaw.

Finally, Gardaí are investigating a fifth incident at Briarhill Shopping Centre.

Between Saturday and yesterday, Fitness 35 gym was broken into and a substantial amount of cash was taken.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in any of these areas at the time of the incidents to contact them at 091-538000, or any Garda station.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show Tuesday July 4th 2017
July 4, 2017
Progress on plans for renovation of old Tuam library
July 4, 2017
Progress on plans for renovation of old Tuam library
July 4, 2017
Concern over alleged illegal burning at overcrowded Cul Tra halting site in Salthill

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
July 4, 2017
Claremorris Golf Club Appeal
July 4, 2017
Success for Micheal Breathnach at the 2017 Wall Ball Nationals
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK