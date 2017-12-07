15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Gardaí investigate vandalism to children’s Christmas display in the city

By GBFM News
December 7, 2017

Time posted: 11:31 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí in the city are investigating after a children’s Christmas display was vandalised.

The City Council yesterday lit up a number of trees in Millennium Park near the cathedral, and installed a number of illuminated reindeer.

Last night, a fence was broken down and three of the reindeer were damaged in what the council is describing as a ‘mindless, wanton act of vandalism.’

Gardaí and the local authority are investigating the incident, and anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the Millennium Park area overnight are asked to come foward.

City Council spokesperson Gary McMahon says they’re determined to find those responsible.

 

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Saturday – Live from McSharry’s Pharmacy Customer Loyalty Day Knocknacarra
December 7, 2017
New software development centre in city to create more than 50 jobs
December 7, 2017
Health Minister launches Galway Cancer Centre report
December 7, 2017
Traffic delays due to crash on Tuam Road

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
December 6, 2017
Seven Galway Hurlers On All-Star Tour To Singapore
December 6, 2017
The GAA & PDST Launch Future Leaders Transition Year Programme
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK