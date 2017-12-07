Gardaí investigate vandalism to children’s Christmas display in the city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí in the city are investigating after a children’s Christmas display was vandalised.

The City Council yesterday lit up a number of trees in Millennium Park near the cathedral, and installed a number of illuminated reindeer.

Last night, a fence was broken down and three of the reindeer were damaged in what the council is describing as a ‘mindless, wanton act of vandalism.’

Gardaí and the local authority are investigating the incident, and anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the Millennium Park area overnight are asked to come foward.

City Council spokesperson Gary McMahon says they’re determined to find those responsible.