Gardai investigate string of burglaries at Galway schools

By GBFM News
September 5, 2017

Time posted: 4:04 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are investigating a string of burglaries at schools around the county in recent days.

It follows break ins at Kilglass National School, Kiltormer National School, Bullaun National School and Merlin Community School in Doughiska over the past week.

 

Sometime between Friday night and Monday morning, Kiltormer National School was broken into and subjected to what Gardai are calling a ‘ransacking’ of the property.

Meanwhile, on Sunday night, Kilglass National School in Ahascragh was targeted by raiders who forced their way into the property and made off with cash, ipads and two laptops.

Bullaun National School was also the victim of a break-in on Sunday night – with raiders smashing a rear window of the school and breaking an office door during the incident.

Last Thursday, intruders forced their way into Merlin Community School in Doughiska after smashing a window in the school and stole a safe from the front office.

Gardai are advising school staff never to keep money on the premises or leave electrical or valuable items where they can be easily accessed.

Anyone with any information on the break-ins is asked to contact Galway Gardai at 091-538000 or any Garda station.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
