Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are investigating a serious assault on the Aran Islands that happened in the early hours of this morning.

A 47 year old man was attacked in the Kilronan area of Inis Mór.

He was airlifted to University Hospital Galway by the Valentia Coastguard at ten past five.

His injuries are described as non life threatening.

Anyone with information should contact Salthill Garda Station at 091-514720.