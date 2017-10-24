Gardai investigate racial abuse assault near Westside

Galway Bay fm newsrooms: Gardaí in Galway are also investigating an incident of racial abuse and assault in the city last week.

A young man and his brother left the astroturf pitches in Westside last Wednesday (18/10) and walked towards Coogan Park around 6p.m.

They were allegedly set upon by a group of up to 6 boys on bicycles.

They were racially abused and the young man was allegedly punched in the face before two passerbys came to their aid.

Anyone with any information about the assault in Westside last Wednesday evening is urged to contact Galway gardaí at 091 53 8000.