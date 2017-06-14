15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel

Gardai investigate possible link between break-ins at two county secondary schools

By GBFM News
June 14, 2017

Time posted: 12:20 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are following a number of lines of inquiry following a break-in at St Mary’s College in Ballygar.

The secondary school was broken into at around 2am on Friday, during the first week of the State exams.

A sum of money was removed from the safe during the raid and damage to the building is estimated at over one thousand euro.

Gardai are investigating if there is any possible link between the Ballygar incident and a break-in at Colaiste Baile Chláir in Claregalway last month.

During the Claregalway school raid, a large sum of cash and valuable cheques made payable to the school were taken from an office.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact Ballinasloe Garda Station on 09096 – 31890 or any local station.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Plans for new multi-storey mixed use building in city
June 14, 2017
Plans for new multi-storey mixed use building in city
June 14, 2017
Missing Manchester woman found safe and well in Galway
June 14, 2017
Carraroe secures almost €1m investment in social housing

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
June 14, 2017
Galway Senior Camogie Team Face Dublin This Weekend
June 14, 2017
Cuman na mBunscol Hurling Finals results
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK