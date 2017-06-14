Gardai investigate possible link between break-ins at two county secondary schools

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are following a number of lines of inquiry following a break-in at St Mary’s College in Ballygar.

The secondary school was broken into at around 2am on Friday, during the first week of the State exams.

A sum of money was removed from the safe during the raid and damage to the building is estimated at over one thousand euro.

Gardai are investigating if there is any possible link between the Ballygar incident and a break-in at Colaiste Baile Chláir in Claregalway last month.

During the Claregalway school raid, a large sum of cash and valuable cheques made payable to the school were taken from an office.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact Ballinasloe Garda Station on 09096 – 31890 or any local station.