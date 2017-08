Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are investigating an overnight robbery at the pharmacy in Barna.

Two men forced their way into the building at around 2.30am by using a rock to smash the glass of the front door.

A cash register and cash box were seized during the break-in.

A member of the public witnessed the intruders leaving the scene in a dark colored vehicle.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Salthill Garda Station on 091-514720.