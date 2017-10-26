Gardai investigate interference with boats moored at the Claddagh

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai have launched an investigation after vandals attempted to cause serious damage to a number of boats at the Claddagh overnight.

Councillor Niall McNelis says five vessels at Claddagh Quay had their moorings cut and only a lack of wind prevented them from drifting out to sea.

It’s understood the vessels, moored opposite Claddagh Church, have a combined value of about 100 thousand euro.

Gardaí are trawling through CCTV footage from the area in a bid to identify whoever is responsible and are appealing to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious to contact them at Galway garda station on 091 53 8000.

Labour Councillor McNelis says the move required time and effort and was more than just mindless vandalism.

He argues the incident shows the clear need for greater security measures at The Claddagh.